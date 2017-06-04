Infant boy, 17-year-old mother reported missing from West Chatham

SUN-TIMES MEDIA WIRE - An infant boy and his 17-year-old mother were reported missing Saturday from the West Chatham neighborhood on the South Side, according to an alert from Chicago Police.

Corey Hardin, 1, and his mother, Destiny Hardin, were last seen about 4:30 p.m. Friday in the 8800 block of South Yale, police said.

Corey Hardin is described as a 2-foot, 30-pound black boy with a medium complexion, brown eyes and black hair, police said. Destiny Hardin is described as a 5-foot-6, 110-pound black girl with a medium complexion, brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information should call Area South SVU at (312) 747-8274.