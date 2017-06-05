Weather service warns of high waves at Chicago beaches
CHICAGO (SUN TIMES MEDIA WIRE) - High waves and life-threatening currents prompted the National Weather Service to warn of dangerous swimming conditions Monday and Tuesday at Chicago beaches.
Wave heights of between 5 and 8 feet are forecast through Tuesday, according to the weather service. High waves also bring strong currents.
Beaches in Lake County and Porter and Lake counties in Indiana are also affected.
The water temperature of Lake Michigan was 62 degrees Monday.