Chicago union creates ringtone to curb immigrant deportation

- A Chicago hotel and restaurant workers union has created a cellphone ringtone that's meant to curb arrest and deportation of immigrants.

Unite Here Local 1 launched the Spanish-language ringtone on its website over the weekend, and advertisements promoting it are planned throughout the month.

The ringtone aims to let immigrants know they have the right to remain silent and ask for an attorney if immigration agents arrest them.

"[The union is] using technology to notify every immigrant in this city: you've got rights," organizing director Angel Castillo told the Chicago Sun-Times.

The jingle, in Spanish, says: “If immigration comes to arrest you, keep calm. You have the right not to sign anything and not to say anything. You have the right to remain silent, also the right to ask for an attorney.”

Continue reading this story at FOXNews.com