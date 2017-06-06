South Shore train derails near Millennium Station

CHICAGO (Sun-Times Media Wire) - A South Shore commuter train derailed near Millennium Station in the Loop on Tuesday afternoon, brining the service to a halt.

South Shore service has been temporarily suspended because of the “low-speed derailment” of westbound Train 18 at about 3 p.m., according to a statement from the Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District, which operates the South Shore line. No injuries have been reported.

Trains are now unable to enter or exit the station at Randolph and Michigan, and passengers are “encouraged to find alternative transportation for their return trip eastbound,” according to NICTD.

A tweet from the Metra, which shares some tracks with the South Shore, said Electric Line train 126 was being delayed 15-20 minutes and all South Shore “train operations halted” due to a “South Shore derailment near Millennium Station.”

Metra is honoring South Shore tickets on its Electric Line.