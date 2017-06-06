Racist Instagram post stirs anger at Crete-Monee High School

FOX 32 NEWS - A racist post on Instagram has grabbed the attention of the police and school officials.

Now, a 17-year-old at Crete-Monee High School is in trouble and there was extra security at Tuesday night’s graduation ceremony.

Family of students graduating at Crete-Monee are reacting to an image on social making its rounds. Her voice shaking with anger, Shellrece McIntyre, whose niece was graduating, saw the picture tonight for the first time.

“I don't understand why this has not been brought to our attention,” McIntyre said.

What the image shows is a 17-year-old student wearing a white hoodie, captioned with a racial slur. In a separate image, FOX 32 has learned the teen’s older brother can be seen holding a gun with a threatening caption.

“As this grew on social media, there were a number of threats made, there were calls that protestors were going to show up,” said Crete Police Chief James Paoletti.

The school district would not allow media inside the graduation, but sent FOX 32 this statement: "There is no room for hatred or intolerance ... in our school district," adding that the student has been disciplined, but declining to go into details.

Police say they are not filing charges against the student or his brother. Instead, FOX 32 is told he got a stern talking to that lasted for about 5 hours.