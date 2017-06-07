Police search for man last seen boarding Metra train

ELGIN (SUN TIMES MEDIA WIRE) - Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a 66-year-old man last seen Saturday boarding a Metra train in northwest suburban Elgin.

Timothy Scott was last seen boarding a Metra train from Elgin toward Chicago, according to a missing person alert from Chicago Police.

He is described as a 156-pound, 5-foot-10 black man with black and gray hair, brown eyes and a medium complexion, police said.

Anyone with information on Scott’s whereabouts is asked to contact Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.

