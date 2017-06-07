5 Muslim teens verbally attacked inside suburban restaurant

FOX 32 NEWS - Five Muslim teenage girls said they were verbally attacked inside a restaurant Monday night. The 16 and 17 year olds said the comments included body shaming, racism and bigotry.

It happened inside the Pepe’s Mexican Restaurant in southwest suburban Hickory Hills.

The group of teenagers said they were leaving the restaurant when the man made a comment about one of the girl’s weight.

They turned around, started recording on a cell phone and asked the man what he had said.

Man: “Beat it. If you don't like it in this country...leave!”

One of the girls: “This is our home too!”

Man: “I just said she's the big one - what's the problem?”

One of the teenage girls called the man disgusting - which appears to upset him and he starts to get out of this seat and the girls decide to leave.

”We were terrified and as we were walking out he's like 'hold on' and then he continued to scream at us and we just felt so attacked and it's just unacceptable,” said Sawim Osman.

Four of the five teenagers were wearing hijabs eating dinner at the Hickory Hills restaurant after fasting all day for Ramadan.

They say they've experienced Islamaphobia in the past, but nothing like this.

“It makes me feel alienated because I belong in this country i was born and raised here,” said Zena Ahmad.

According to the Council on American Islamic Relations, since the presidential election hate crimes have increased 44 percent from 2015-2016.

“Anybody who's targeted and whereas people think it's open season on them and we need to ban together and say no, if you attack one you attack all we stand against bullying, hate and bigotry,” said Ahmed Rehab the Executive Director of CAIR.

As for the man seen in the video - he is no longer welcome inside Pepe's Mexican restaurants.

In a statement the president of Pepe's says they are sorry for the incident and “The customer who made the inflammatory comments to the women will not be allowed in our restaurants. The safety, comfort, and welfare of all our patrons and employees is our utmost concern."

Hickory hills police say they are investigating and are looking for the man in the video.

If there are charges in this case - it would most likely be for disorderly conduct.