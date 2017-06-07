'I Am My Sister's Keeper': A Chicago event of motivation and inspiration for disadvantaged girls

FOX 32 NEWS - A Chicago mother-daughter team is trying to help disadvantaged girls turn their lives around and succeed in the future. Their mission is to inspire, motivate and encourage.

The mom and daughter are holding a special event for young women who are wards of the state. The event is called, "I Am My Sister's Keeper.”

Whoever coined the term dynamic duo must have had Adrienne and Brittany in mind. They are a mother-daughter team with their own podcast, blog and website, and they are fashion gurus with one mission in mind: helping young, at-risk girls get the jump start they need in life. The name of their company is “Elegant Behavior.

"We basically believe in inspiring women to pursue their dreams,” said Hughes Jackson of Elegant Behavior. "Our tag line is inspiring women in faith, fashion and flair."

And that's what the ladies are doing, speaking at events throughout Chicago to reach out to young women. Last year, they were part of a summer camp called the “Evolving Diva,” directed by Erica Walton.

"They came out and talked about how to dress for job interviews,” Walton said. "Sometimes they don't have the adults around to tell them you should and shouldn't wear this because a lot of the girls come from families where they don't have a mom and dad.”

Now, Adrienne and Brittany have a new project. It’s a one day event called “I Am My Sister's Keeper.” They've recently connected with an organization called “Passages Alternative Living Programs.”

"What we've learned is these young ladies are actual wards of the state and they are now coming of age and having to transition into society with no resources."

As part of the special day, the teens will get instruction on beauty, fashion, role playing, resume writing and more. They’ll also be given free professional clothing as part of a clothing drive that the community has come together to support. It’s taking place at a space donated by “Absolutely Anything Essential Gift Shop.”

"We hope these ladies will walk away with a sense that someone cares and that they're a community of women that are standing behind them and willing to encourage them."

"Hence the name I Am My Sister’s Keeper. We want them all to know that we are sisters in a way."

Adrienne and Brittany believe in the long run that it's about the community coming together to make a positive impact that will benefit more than just the young women whose lives they are trying to change.



The "I Am My Sister’s Keeper" event will take place June 17th. They are still looking for volunteers to sponsor and donate professional clothing.

If you'd like more information, CLICK HERE.