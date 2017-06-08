At least 7 hurt in Lake Shore Drive crash near Grant Park

- Four children were among at least seven people injured in a two-vehicle crash late Wednesday on Lake Shore Drive near Grant Park.

The crash happened at 11:07 p.m. on in the southbound lanes of Lake Shore at Balbo, according to Fire Media Affairs and Chicago Police.

Police said eight people were taken to hospitals after the crash – four children to Lurie Children’s Hospital, two adults to Stroger Hospital and two adults to Northwestern Memorial Hospital – all with injuries that were not thought to be life-threatening.

Fire officials said seven people were injured, including a girl who was taken to Lurie Children’s Hospital, whose condition was unknown.

Three males were taken to Stroger, one in critical condition and the others in fair-to-serious condition, the fire department said. Three females were also taken to Northwestern, one of them critical and the others in fair-to-serious condition.

The ages of the victims and the circumstances of the crash were not immediately available.