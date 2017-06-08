U of C to open new emergency department in January

- University of Chicago Medicine announced Wednesday its expanded emergency department will open Jan. 8. Adult trauma services will begin in May 2018.

The university broke ground for the project in September 2016. The hospital hasn’t offered adult trauma care in more than 25 years, the Chicago Sun-Times is reporting.

The Level 1 adult trauma center is part of the hospital system’s $269 million expansion.

The 29,017-square-foot facility will be 76 percent larger than the current emergency department on the Hyde Park campus. It’s projected to serve 2,700 adult trauma patients in its first full year of operation.