Man dies in fire in Oak Lawn mobile homes

SUN-TIMES MEDIA WIRE - One man was killed and another was injured in a fire that spread to two mobile homes in southwest suburban Oak Lawn early Thursday.

Police and firefighters responded at 12:43 a.m. to the 9000 block of South Cicero Avenue and found two trailers “heavily involved in fire,” according to the Oak Lawn Fire Department.

After extinguishing the fire, firefighters found one male who was pronounced dead at the scene and another who was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, according to the fire department. The second male was then transferred to the burn unit at Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office confirmed one person was pronounced dead after the fire, but additional information was not provided.

The fire was extinguished within 20 minutes, according to Oak Lawn Fire Department Chief George Sheets. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.