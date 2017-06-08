Chicago Police hope to find owner of diamond engagement ring

FOX 32 NEWS - A Chicago police officer's surprising find leads to a special mission. The officer is hoping to find the rightful owner of a diamond engagement ring.

“I looked at the ring and I said 'wow, this is a nice ring.’ Someone is going to be looking for it or real heartbroken that they lost it,” said officer Alberto Zayas.

Officer Zayas is a 12 year veteran of the Chicago Police Department.

On Saturday, he was working a routine shift downtown between 5 and 10 pm when a woman approached him. However, he doesn't want to say where to make sure the responses to the story are genuine.

“Myself, being married to a wonderful woman, I would know that she would be heartbroken if she had lost her ring,” Officer Zayas said.

The ring is white gold, and there is an inscription on the inside and it appears to be three bands joined together.

Having the trust to help find its rightful owner is a feeling Zayas says brings him a sense of moral duty, both as a cop, serving and protecting, and a citizen of the city.

“This is more of the serving part, and hoping that I can return an item with such value to somebody,” Officer Zayas said.

Officer Zayas says the owner of this restaurant here -- Cafe Bella -- has agreed to let this be the base for whomever it is looking to be reunited with their ring.

If you recognize the ring, give them a call at 773-292-5040.