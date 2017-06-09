Police: Man expected to survive after 120 mph boat crash near Antioch

- A man was ejected from a boat that was going more than 120 mph during a drag race Thursday evening on a far north suburban lake.

The 59-year-old was taking part in a weekly race hosted by the Northern Illinois Drag Boat Association about 7:30 p.m. on Grass Lake in unincorporated Antioch, according to a statement from the Lake County sheriff’s office.

Authorities estimate the Bristol, Wisconsin, resident was topping 120 mph when his 17-foot boat hit “a possible wake in the water,” causing it to roll over several times and ejecting him, sheriff’s police said. He was wearing a life jacket and helmet.

The man was initially knocked out in the water, but he regained consciousness by the time sheriff’s marine unit deputies — who monitor the races every week — rescued him, police said.

Paramedics took him to Condell Medical Center in Libertyville. He is expected to survive, police said.

The marine unit is investigating the crash.