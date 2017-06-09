Scorching 90-degree weather set to take over Chicago

SUN-TIMES MEDIA WIRE - Although summer hasn’t officially started yet, several days of scorching temperatures are in store for Chicago this week.

Afternoon temperatures in the 90s are in the forecast at least three to four days over the next week, according to the National Weather Service. The warm-up will start Saturday with the hottest days expected to come Sunday through Tuesday. While the heat likely won’t bring much humidity, Tuesday should be the most humid day of the week.

If the city sees four straight days of 90-degree weather, it would be the first time that has happened this early in the year since 1999, the weather service said.

Since 1872, only nine years have seen four or more consecutive days with temperatures above 90 before June 15, the weather service said. Three straight days of hot weather early in the season are much more common, with the most recent instance coming in June 2012.

The heat could cause street pavement to buckle or blow out, creating the potential for uneven roads and delays, the Illinois Department of Transportation said Friday. Drivers are asked to look out for breaks in roads, and repairs will be made throughout the week if any “pavement failures” happen.

Drivers are encouraged to carry water while driving in extreme heat conditions, IDOT said.

The summer-like weather will arrive just in time for a slew of outdoor events throughout the city this weekend.

The Chicago Cubs play a series of afternoon games Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Wrigley Field. The Chicago Blues Fest is also taking place through Sunday in Millennium Park.