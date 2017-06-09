Toddler brain-dead after caregiver allegedly put him in car seat improperly

FOX NEWS - An Indiana toddler was declared brain-dead after a caregiver allegedly strapped him into a car seat improperly, causing the youngster to stop breathing, his family claimed.

Major Maxie's father found his 17-month-old son slumped over in a car seat last Wednesday when a caregiver from Lineline Youth and Family Services dropped him off at his home, Jackie Smith, the grandmother, told Fox 59. The caregiver picked the child up from his mother's house in Noblesville and was dropping the child off with his father for a supervised visit. She reportedly came out of the car and told the father she had a "surpise" for him.

Maxie's father began administering CPR when he realized the toddler wasn't breathing. Paramedics arrived and rushed him to the hospital.

"The doctor stated he was without oxygen to the brain for 30 minutes," Smith told Fox 59.

The Maxie family claimed the caregiver failed to properly fasten the boy in the seat which stopped the flow of oxygen to his lungs. Doctors could not detect any brain activity in him and declared him brain-dead days after the tragic incident, the family said.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and Indiana Department of Child Services told the news station they are investigating the incident.

The caregiver was suspended with pay.

