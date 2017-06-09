Security will be tight for busy Chicago weekend

Isadora Ruyter-Harcourt | Flickr

FOX 32 NEWS - It is a busy weekend in Chicago from festivals to concerts, and emergency officials say security will be tight.

Because of Blues Fest everywhere you look downtown you will see Chicago police this weekend. Officials say there are no known terrorism threats to the city, but just in case they monitor social media and add extra patrols around festivals.

Blues Fest is in its 34th year and is free, but there are things you will have to leave at home - like alcohol, weapons, pets and fireworks.

Phil Barr and his wife said seeing the increased number of police officers downtown is comforting.

“It kind of gives you the sense of security, not worried about nothing going down,” said Barr.

Rich Guidice with the Office of Emergency Management says there are extra police officers working this weekend on foot and on bikes.

CPD barricades surround the perimeter of most venues like Spring Awakening - the annual electronic music festival in Little Italy.

“Spring Awakening has some special details,” said Guidice. “There's special details on the lakefront.”

Guidice said smaller events will also be covered with extra security and traffic control.

This weekend we will climb into the 90's - our first real taste of summer.

“Dress accordingly, stay hydrated and everyone knows their body so if you need to get out of the sun for awhile just make sure you listen to your body,” warned Guidice.

Blues fest goes from 11am 9:30pm daily through Sunday.

There are a lot of street closures this weekend around most festivals, so take public transportation if you can.