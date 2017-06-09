Deadly police-involved shooting in Lyons

FOX 32 NEWS - A police-involved shooting took place Friday night in suburban Lyons.

The shooting took place in the 8100 block of Ogden. Witnesses say they heard about forty shots ring out, and one person was fatally wounded.

Police released the following statement:

Illinois State Police (ISP) officials are investigating an officer involved shooting that occurred at approximately 5:54 p.m. on June 9, 2017.

ISP Investigations were assisting Sycamore Police Department with a homicide investigation that occurred in Sycamore, IL. During the course of the investigation a suspect was identified and a general location was established. ISP Investigations then located the suspect driving a vehicle and began to follow him. Multiple agencies assisted in surveillance of the vehicle. In the area of Ogden Ave. and Joliet Rd. in Lyons, Illinois the suspect began firing at the responding officers. The officers returned fire and fatally wounded the suspect. The suspect was pronounced deceased at the scene and a firearm was recovered. No officers were injured in the incident.



The identity of both the victim and suspect are not being released at this time, awaiting next of kin notifications.

This incident remains under investigation. No further information will be released at this time.