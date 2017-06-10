Woman, 69, missing from Marquette Park

CHICAGO (Sun-Times Media Wire) - A 69-year-old woman has been reported missing from the Marquette Park neighborhood on the South Side.

Verdell Dodson was last seen about 1 p.m. Saturday in the 7200 block of South Washtenaw Avenue, according to a missing person alert from Chicago Police.

She was described as a 5-foot-2, 136-pound black woman with brown eyes and black hair, police said.

She was last seen wearing a red Chicago Bulls hat, eyeglasses, a purple T-shirt, black three-quarter-length pants, a walking boot on her left ankle, and black and orange Champion gym shoes, police said.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.