Firefighters extinguish car fires in Loop parking garage

CHICAGO (Sun-Times Media Wire) - Chicago Fire Department crews battled an extra-alarm fire Saturday afternoon at a parking garage in the Loop.

Firefighters responded to reports of multiple cars on fire at 12:41 p.m. on the seventh floor of a 12-story garage in the 0-100 block of East Adams, according to Fire Media Affairs. The fire was upgraded to a two-alarm at 1:09 p.m.

The fires were put out by 1:19 p.m., according to fire officials. No injuries were reported, although six cars were “burned completely” and six others were damaged in the blaze. Five people were removed from the building during an evacuation.