9-year-old girl shot to death in Hobart while dad shows gun to kids

HOBART, Ind. (Sun-Times Media Wire) - A 9-year-old girl was shot to death Saturday evening when a gun discharged while her dad was showing it to his kids in Hobart, Indiana, police said.

About 5 p.m., officers responded to a call of a person shot in the 100 block of East 10th Avenue, according to Hobart police. They found Olivia Hummel lying unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the head in the bedroom of the home.

Hummel was taken to St. Mary Medical Center, 1500 S. Lake Park Ave., where she died at 5:25 p.m., according to the Lake County coroner’s office. An autopsy Saturday did not rule on the cause and manner of her death pending further investigation.

Her dad was lying on the floor next to her when officers arrived, police said. He was taken into custody, and he asked to speak to a lawyer. He was being held in the Lake County Jail.

The girl’s brothers told officers they were in the room when the shooting happened, police said. They said their dad was showing them a gun when it discharged, striking their sister in the head.

An investigation was underway Saturday evening, and charges were expected to be presented on Monday to the Lake County prosecutor’s office, according to police.