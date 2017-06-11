15-year-old girl missing from Crystal Lake

CRYSTAL LAKE (Sun-Times Media Wire) - Police are searching for a 15-year-old girl who was reported missing Saturday from northwest suburban Crystal Lake.

Charity Parker, of the 1300 block of Mulberry Lane, was last seen by her family Friday night, according to Crystal Lake police.

Parker is described as 5-foot and 128 pounds with blond hair, blue eyes and fair skin, police said.

“We do not suspect Charity’s disappearance was the result of foul play; however, we share in her family’s concern for her well-being,” police said.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call Crystal Lake police at (815) 356-3620 or text CLPDTIP along with the information to 847411.