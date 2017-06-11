One injured in Marengo house explosion

Several vehicles were also damaged in an explosion early Sunday in Marengo. | Network Video Productions

- Tyler Smart was asleep in his mom’s northwest suburban basement with his girlfriend early Sunday when he heard the boom.

“I jumped out of my bed, ran upstairs, looked over and I see these flames,” Smart told reporters at the scene of the explosion in the 500 block of 7th Avenue in Marengo.

“I went downstairs, grabbed my shirt, grabbed my shoes and came out here,” Smart said.

The Marengo Fire Protection District responded at 4:50 a.m. to the report of an explosion and house fire, according to a statement posted on the city’s website.

Smart assisted an elderly lady and her grandchildren. Only one person was hospitalized after the explosion.

“It’s just a natural instinct for me to do that, to make sure everything is okay,” Smart said.

Two homes were leveled, and between 25 and 30 more sustained moderate to heavy damage, Marengo Fire Chief Bob Bradbury told reporters at the scene.

The Illinois State Fire Marshal is at the scene and has begun investigating, according to the city’s statement.

Displaced residents are advised to go to Marengo High School at 110 Franks Rd. The school is additionally being used as a cooling station, and pets are welcome.

“Houses are replaceable. Everything’s replaceable. Lives aren’t,” Smart said.