13-year-old boy reported missing from Austin

- Police are searching for a 13-year-old boy who went missing more than a week ago from the West Side Austin neighborhood.

Emiel Montgomery was last seen about 12:30 p.m. June 2, according to a missing person alert from Chicago Police. He lives in the 300 block of North Pine.

He is described as a 5-foot, 100-pound black boy with black hair, brown eyes and a medium complexion.

Police said he might be in south suburban Matteson.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Area North Special Victims Unit at (312) 744-8266.