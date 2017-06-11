13-year-old boy reported missing from Austin
CHICAGO (SUN TIMES MEDIA WIRE) - Police are searching for a 13-year-old boy who went missing more than a week ago from the West Side Austin neighborhood.
Emiel Montgomery was last seen about 12:30 p.m. June 2, according to a missing person alert from Chicago Police. He lives in the 300 block of North Pine.
He is described as a 5-foot, 100-pound black boy with black hair, brown eyes and a medium complexion.
Police said he might be in south suburban Matteson.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Area North Special Victims Unit at (312) 744-8266.