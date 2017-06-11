14-year-old girl missing from Chatham

- A teenage girl has been reported missing from the South Side Chatham neighborhood.

Serita Moore, 14, was last seen Wednesday near 8400 South Cottage Grove, according to a missing person alert from Chicago Police.

Moore was described as a 4-foot-7, 105-pound black girl with medium brown skin complexion, brown eyes and brown hair, police said.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area South detectives at (312)747-8274 or 911.