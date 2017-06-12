Police searching for family of toddler found at Rainbow Beach Park

- Police are searching for a toddler’s family after he was found Sunday evening at Rainbow Beach Park on the South Side.

The boy, thought to be between 2 and 3 years old, was found about 9:50 p.m. at Rainbow Beach Park, 2873 E. 75th St., according to Chicago Police.

He is described as a 3-foot, 40-pound black boy with a medium complexion, brown eyes and black hair, police said. The boy was wearing gray shorts with white stripes, no shirt and black Jordan brand sneakers.

Anyone with information should call Area South SVU at (312) 747-8274.