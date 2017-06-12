5 teenagers among 8 injured in school bus crash in Roseland

A motorcycle and school bus crashed Monday morning in the 10900 block of South Michigan. | Chicago Fire Department

- Five teenagers were among eight people injured in a school bus crash Monday morning in the Roseland neighborhood on the Far South Side.

Firefighters responded at 6:44 a.m. to the crash between a school bus and a motorcycle in the 10900 block of South Michigan, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

The driver of the motorcycle, a 37-year-old man, was taken in serious condition to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, Chicago Police said.

Also, a 15-year-old girl was taken in good condition to MetroSouth Medical Center in Blue Island; another 15-year-old girl was taken in good condition to Comer Children’s Hospital; a 15-year-old boy was taken in good condition to Comer; two 17-year-old boys were taken to Roseland Community Hospital, where their conditions were stabilized; a 19-year-old man was taken to Roseland; and a 50-year-old woman was taken to Roseland, police and fire officials said.

The police Major Accidents Investigation Unit was investigating the crash.