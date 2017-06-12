Man, 81, missing from Chatham

A man has been reported missing from the Chatham neighborhood on the South Side.

Fred Morgan, 81, was last seen Saturday near 700 E. 84th Pl., according to a missing person alert from Chicago Police.

Morgan was described as a black man standing six feet tall and weighing 140 pounds, police said. He uses a walker and drives a 1997 Ford car with Illinois license plate #7642564.

He was last seen wearing a gray T-shirt, navy pants and black shoes, according to police.

Anyone with information on Morgan’s whereabouts is asked to call Area South detectives at (312) 747-8274.