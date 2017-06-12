2-year-old found wandering alone in alley in Dixmoor

FOX 32 NEWS - A 2-year-old was found wandering in an alley alone Monday in south suburban Dixmoor. The child had concerning marks on his leg and arm.

Now, the Department of Children and Family Services is joining police in the investigation.

The toddler was being looked at by medical professionals Monday night and as a precaution, police have removed his three older siblings from the home to have them checked out as well.

It was around 10:30 a.m. when a woman spotted the little boy in an alley near 145th and Seeley.

"The two year old, he had a pamper on that was very soiled, he had no shoes on, he had nothing on but his pamper,’ said Chief Rodney Burge.

That was about a block from his home. Once in police custody, something unusual was noted on the boy’s body – marks on one of his arms and one of his legs.

“Is this consistent with someone being restrained? We don't know yet. It's still under investigation. I really can't say,” said Chief Burge.

There are a total of four children in the family. The others are ages four, five and six. The chief says he’s just thankful that boy was found before something happened to him, like getting run over by a car.

“It just shouldn't happen. People should be more aware of what they're doing when it comes to their kids,” said Chief Burge.

Police have talked to the boy’s mother who reportedly tried to say the marks may be from waterproof makeup. Police expect to learn more from medical professionals by Wednesday.