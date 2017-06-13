Police searching for missing 72-year-old woman with dementia

SUN-TIMES MEDIA WIRE - Police are searching for a 72-year-old woman who is missing Monday morning from far southwest suburban Wilmington.

Kim Gray went to bed in the 100 block of Small Mouth Lane in the Shadow Lakes community in Wilmington about 8 p.m. Sunday, according to an endangered missing person alert.

When her family woke up Monday morning, Gray was missing and has not been seen or heard from since, police said.

Gray is described as a 5-foot-1, 130-pound white woman with brown hair and brown eyes, police said. She suffers from dementia.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call Braidwood police at (815) 458-2341.