Chicago cops honored after being shot during undercover investigation

FOX 32 NEWS - Two Chicago police officers who found themselves as mistaken targets in an ongoing gang feud were honored Tuesday.

Their undercover surveillance vehicle was hit with a hail of gunfire.

Despite being shot multiple times, the veteran officers returned fire saving their own lives.

Chicago police officers Colin Ryan and Leo Augle were honored for heroism and dedication in the line of duty after surviving an ambush last month. It happened when the veteran officers, who were working undercover, were mistaken as rivals to Chicago’s "La Raza" street gang. The shooter, armed with a high powered assault rifle, fired 28 times, riddling their van with bullets.

Hit multiple times, somehow Augle and Ryan managed to return fire.

"We both relied on the training we received, we knew we just had to get ourselves in a better position and stay in the fight and we knew help was coming and it did and the help that came was great,” said officer Colin Ryan.

"We were lucky that day - there's no if's ands or buts about it, we were very lucky that night, and thank our lucky stars that's all I can say,” said officer Leo Augle.

Also honored was newly retired Chicago police detectives John Halloran and Jim O’Brien, who were among the first officers to come to the aid of Augle and Ryan. They then led a team of investigators interviewing a number of known gang members in an effort to identify those responsible. Their hard work and dedication led to the arrest of 18-year-old Angel Gomez, who is believed to be the getaway driver. Gomez is now awaiting trial on two counts of attempted murder.

"The police department does what it always does in situations like this. It came together and everyone worked for the common goal, which was to make sure these guys were treated taken to the hospital and that the bad guys were located and we did our jobs...we did what we were paid to do,” said Detective Jim O’Brien.

An arrest warrant has been issued for the shooter who is still on the run.