15-year-old boy reported missing from Cragin

- Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a 15-year-old boy missing from the Cragin neighborhood on the Northwest Side since Tuesday morning.

Jonathan Romero, who takes medication for depression, was lasted contacted at 9 a.m. and is missing from the 4900 block of West Drummond, according to a missing person alert from Chicago Police.

He has been missing before and was previously found near Lawrence and Central Park, police said.

Romero is described as a 215-pound, 5-foot-7 Hispanic boy with brown eyes and black hair, police said. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black jacket and black gym shoes.

Anyone with information on Romero’s whereabouts is asked to contact Area North detectives at (312) 744-8266.