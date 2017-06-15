57-year-old woman missing from Chicago Lawn since February

- Police are asking for the public’s help finding a 57-year-old woman who has been missing since February from the Chicago Lawn neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

Wanda Eddmonds, who also goes by Wandan, went missing Feb. 2 from the 6200 block of South Western, according to a missing person alert from Chicago Police. She may be in need of medical attention.

She is known to frequent the areas of 63rd from Western to Campbell, 66th and Artesian, and 66th and Union, police said.

Eddmonds is described as a 5-foot-4, 160-pound black woman with a medium complexion, black hair and brown eyes, police said. She was last seen wearing a black knit cap, a yellow hooded jacket, navy blue jogging pants and black boots.

Anyone with information should contact Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.