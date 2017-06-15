20-year-old Chicago woman reported missing from Norwood Park

SUN-TIMES MEDIA WIRE - Police are searching for a 20-year-old woman who was last seen Wednesday in the Norwood Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

Christina Dziekonski was last seen in the 7400 block of West Seminole, according to an alert from Chicago Police.

Dziekonski is described as a 5-foot-6, 200-pound white woman with a medium complexion, brown hair and brown eyes, police said.

Anyone with information should call Area North SVU at (312) 744-8266.