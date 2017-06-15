Autistic boy, 7, reported missing from Marquette Park

SUN-TIMES MEDIA WIRE - Police are searching for an autistic 7-year-old boy who was last seen Thursday evening in the Marquette Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

Aidan Urbaniak was last seen about 5 p.m. riding a pink scooter in the 6600 block of South Homan Street, according to an alert from Chicago Police.

Urbaniak is described as a 4-foot, 80-pound white boy with a light complexion brown hair, brown eyes and a mole on the back of his neck, police said. He was last seen wearing a brown t-shirt with dark blue shorts and tan gym shoes.

Urbaniak is autistic, which means his ability to communicate and interact could be impaired.

Anyone with information should call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.