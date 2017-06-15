Police: Shots fired at truck flying 'Make America Great Again' flag

FOX NEWS - Several shots were fired at a truck flying a “Make America Great Again” flag and an American flag on a highway in Indianapolis on Tuesday, Fox 59 reported.

Indiana State Police said a Chevrolet Malibu with Louisiana license plates pulled up next to a blue 2001 Dodge pickup truck along I-465, and a male passenger pointed a handgun out the window and fired several shots at the truck.

No injuries were reported. Police released a photo a bullet hole in the truck.

The driver of the Malibu was described as a black male around the age of 23. The passenger was described as a light-skinned black male with a sleeve tattoo on his right arm.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the exchange to call.

