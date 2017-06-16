Chicago architecture cruise most booked tour in US

CHICAGO (FOX 32 News) - The official start of summer is just a few days away and you can bet many people will be spending it on the Chicago River.

In fact, TripAdvisor.com says the Chicago Architecture River Cruise is the most booked tour in the entire country.

It beat out destinations like the Grand Canyon, the Statue of Liberty, and the Wine Country in Napa, California.

The rankings were based on bookings on the travel web site.

