Shedd Aquarium assists in heroic beluga whale rescue

CHICAGO (FOX 32 News) - The Shedd Aquarium assisted in a successful rescue and release of a stranded beluga whale in Canada.

This was a multi-national collaboration of 20 researchers, biologists and scientists from the Shedd, Vancouver Aquarium and Canada’s Department of Fisheries and Oceans.

The effort was said to be the first of its kind and the beluga is now back among others in the St. Lawrence Estuary near Quebec.

Whales in that area are said to be endangered.