Scalise shooter had list of Republican lawmakers' names
(FOX News) -- The gunman who opened fire on congressmen at a Virginia baseball field on Wednesday had a list of Republican names in his pocket at the time of the incident, Fox News has confirmed.
The handwritten list was found in a van belonging to James Hodgkinson by the FBI, and the lawmakers named on the list are known to be conservative members associated with the Freedom Caucus:
Reps. Scot DesJarlais (R-TN), Trent Franks (R-AZ), Jeff Duncan (R-SC), Jim Jordan (R-OH), Mo Brooks (R-AL) and Morgan Griffith (R-VA).
Franks told Fox News Friday on "The Story with Martha MacCallum" that he has been notified that he is involved in the investigation. The other names remained unconfirmed.