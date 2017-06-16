Social media posts suggest missing woman, 20, is in danger: Police

CHICAGO (Sun-Times Media Wire) - Posts on social media suggest a 20-year-old woman who has been missing since last month is in physical danger, police said.

Delshae Van Allen was last in contact with her family on May 28, according to a missing person alert from Chicago Police. She is known to frequent the South and West sides.

Van Allen was described as a 5-foot-6, 120-pound, black woman with brown hair and brown eyes, police said. She has tattoos that read “Jackie” and “Vanillia” on her chest.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area South detectives at (312) 747-8274.