Teenage boy who suffers from depression missing from Irving Park

CHICAGO (Sun-Times Media Wire) - Police are looking for a 16-year-old boy who suffers from depression and went missing Friday from the Irving Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

Adyn Pence was last seen about 1 p.m. in the 3800 block of North Central Park, according to a missing person alert from Chicago Police. He was wearing a black sweater, shorts, a white T-shirt and white Nike gym shoes.

Pence has been missing on previous occasions, police said. He might be in the area of the 4500 block of North Winchester.

Pence was described as a 6-foot-3, 165-pound white boy with a light complexion, brown hair and brown eyes, police said.

Anyone who finds Pence should contact the Area North Special Victims Unit at (312) 744-8266.