16-year-old girl missing from Kenwood

CHICAGO (Sun-Times Media Wire) - Police are looking for a 16-year-old girl who has been missing since Wednesday from the Kenwood neighborhood on the South Side.

Isis Williams is missing from the 4600 block of South Ellis, according to a missing person alert from Chicago Police.

She is described as a 5-foot-4, 120-pound black girl with brown eyes, brown hair and a medium complexion, police said. She was last seen wearing a white shirt and black pants.

She may be in the area around 118th street between Prairie and King Drive, police said.

Anyone with information about her is asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.