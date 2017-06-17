Aurora neighborhood evacuated following home invasion

- A frightening scene in Aurora Saturday night. Swat team negotiators were trying to bring a peaceful end to a standoff with two burglars inside a home in the 300 block of South Western. The suspects were telling police they wouldn’t surrender peacefully, and threatened to shoot police if they tried to arrest them.

The standoff began just after 6:00pm. Neighbors watched two men park a maroon-colored car down the street, then kick in the front door to a home. Two men and two women then rushed inside. Fortunately, the home owner was gone, but it’s what he has inside the home, and what burglars likely have in their hands now, that has neighbor fearful.

“The guy that lives there was called by the police and said there was a burglary in his house and he came over and they were all telling us the whole story. I guess there's over 100 guns in the house and a bunch of them are loaded,” said Josh Bird, neighbor.

Police evacuated the immediate area. Neighbors say they saw the two women taken away by police, believed the two male burglars remained holed up in the house.

