Man scales fence surrounding lions at Lincoln Park Zoo in Chicago

CHICAGO (Fox 32 News) - A man scaled the fence surrounding the lion exhibit at the Lincoln Park Zoo in Chicago on Sunday.

A zoo spokesperson told the Chicago Tribune that the man was never in any danger, even though his situation may have looked precarious to bystanders.

The man climbed over the fence, but there was still a dry moat between him and the lions. There is no way a lion could get to him, the spokesperson said.

Once police arrived, the man climbed back over the fence and left the zoo. It's not clear whether he was questioned or cited by police.