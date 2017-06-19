After rant at Park Ridge Starbucks staff, man slaps and punches other man

SUN-TIMES MEDIA WIRE - A man was punched and slapped in a Starbucks Sunday afternoon in northwest suburban Park Ridge when he told another man to stop yelling at the coffee shop’s staff.

About 2:30 p.m., the two men, ages 28 and 26, began arguing after the younger man, a California resident, was “verbally abusing” the staff about an order he had placed, according to Park Ridge police.

The argument turned physical when the 26-year-old slapped and punched the older man, of Glenview, police said. The 28-year-old then pulled out and opened a pocket knife, which the California man grabbed by the blade.

The 26-year-old suffered minor injuries to his hand, according to police. The Glenview man said he was trying to pull out his cell phone, not the knife.

Cook County sheriff’s deputies were outside the Starbucks and separated and detained the two men until officers arrived, police said. Both were treated for minor injuries at the scene.

Neither man was interested in pursuing battery charges against the other man, police said.