Amtrak train conductor shot last month is in good spirits

FOX 32 NEWS - The Amtrak train conductor who was shot last month is still recovering at Edward Hospital in Naperville.

Michael Case, 45 years old, was shot in the back on May 16th while standing on the Naperville train platform.

His wife, Sara, spoke to the media Monday afternoon reporting that her husband is improving and still in good spirits. They celebrated Father’s Day Sunday in his hospital room.

“Every day is an emotional day, but it was a happy emotional day,” said Sara Case during a press conference Monday.

It’s been almost five weeks since Case was shot. He has been upgraded from critical to serious, but stable condition and could be leaving the hospital soon for a rehabilitation facility.

Doctors believe he could make a full recovery, but that’s several months down the road.

“His condition although fairly stable is serious enough where he could take a turn for the worst,” said Dr. David Piazza, the Trauma Medical Director at Edward Hospital. “A devastating infection, blood clots or pneumonia could still hamper his recovery or even take his life. So, we are not completely out of the woods yet, but we are close enough to be talking about sending him off to rehab.”

He said Case came within millimeters of losing his life.

“These wounds are usually fatal, it {the bullet} was just off enough to miss those great vessels,” said Dr. Piazza.

A .38 caliber bullet struck the conductor's colon, intestines and pancreas. Prosecutors say 79 year old Edward Klein, a retired federal law enforcement officer, became upset when he wasn't allowed off the train in Naperville and shot Case in the back.

Klein is facing murder and battery charges and being held on a $1.5 million dollar bond. His next court date is June 28th.

Sara said they are not focusing on the past, just the future. Michael is craving fruit and excited to get back to Wrigley Field.

“This is what I've told my family and especially the kids, ‘If he's okay and they are okay, then I'm okay.’”

The community has raised more than $26,000 via several GoFundMe pages.

Doctors expect Case to have a full recovery, but he still has one maybe two major operations ahead of him.