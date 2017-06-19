Vivian Maier mural in Wicker Park livens Up North Avenue

FOX 32 NEWS - Wicker Park has a new eye-stopping attraction. Street art at North and Paulina has got people talking.

World-renowned Brazilian artist Eduardo Kobra finished up his rendition -- a photo that Vivian Maier took of herself in a mirror -- in just three days, creating it on the side of a house that may be familiar to you.

"It's amazing. It makes us very happy,” said Lindsey Meyers, curator.

It has been a crazy ride for curators Lindsey Meyers and Simone Garcia, and for the couple who owns the home at North and Paulina. Meyers says years ago, the wall had a painting of sea shells on it and just recently, the couple was thinking how nice it would be to have an artist’s touch out there.

And then, they got it.

"And this is access to everybody. So if this is the little bit of beauty that we can bring to the environment in a really crazy time, we love it with all of our hearts. It's what we do everyday, so I feel like just to have these surprises around the city,” said Meyers.

Eduardo Kobra thought of the Maier mural last year while painting a mural of another famous Chicagoan: blues musician Muddy Waters.

"He really does study the city that he works in. He studies the people of the city. He studies the culture, what's indigenous, what's native,” said Meyers.

Kobra returned to Chicago for the Muddy Waters’ dedication, a mural Waters’ children look at with pride.

“He was just very, very humble. To see his face on a nine foot mural, would have, I'm sure it would have floored him,” said Mercy Morganfield, Muddy Waters’ daughter.

Mercy Morganfield’s happy. She expects some teens to see it and become curious about it, maybe even do a little Google searching.

"Things like this help to introduce new generations to this music that has really shaped music around the world,” said Morganfield.

The curators say they have another street artist putting together a scene native to Chicago with bungalows. You can see that one at Western and Milwaukee.