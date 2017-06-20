Naperville deli vandalized with anti-Semitic graffiti

NAPERVILLE (Sun-Times Media Wire) - A deli in west suburban Naperville was vandalized with anti-Semitic graffiti Sunday afternoon.

Officers responded about 4 p.m. to the Schmaltz Delicatessen in the 1500 block of North Naper Boulevard after “Free Gaza” was spray-painted on the sidewalk in front of the restaurant, Naperville Police Commander Lou Cammiso said.

Investigators are trying to obtain video surveillance footage of the suspect, Cammiso said.

“Schmaltz is one of the only Jewish restaurants in the area, and we are proud to support the local Jewish community and all members of our community,” according to a statement posted on the deli’s Facebook page.

“The Jewish community holds endless opinions and ideas, and does not exist as a monolith. When an American Jewish business is targeted for the actions of another country, and when Jews are lumped together when it comes to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, it is not productive, it is anti-Semitism,” according to the statement.

“Schamltz Deli will continue to be a proud member of the Naperville community. We know this is not the true Naperville we are a part of, and that we have endless support from our customers and the rest of the community,” according to the statement.