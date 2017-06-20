17-year-old boy missing from South Chicago

CHICAGO (Sun-Times Media Wire) - Police are searching for a 17-year-old boy who went missing last week from the South Chicago neighborhood.

Ben Collins was last seen leaving his home about 1 a.m. Friday near 82nd and Buffalo, according to a missing person alert from Chicago Police.

Collins is described as a 6-foot, 190-pound black man with black hair, brown eyes and dark complexion, police said. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, blue jeans and gray gym shoes.

Anyone with information should call the Area South Special Victim Unit at (312) 747-8276.