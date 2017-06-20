4 escape injury when car bursts into flames on I-65

SUN-TIMES MEDIA WIRE - Four people, including two children, escaped injury when a car burst into flames on the shoulder of I-65 on Monday night in northwest Indiana.

A 35-year-old Indianapolis man was driving a 2001 Volkswagen Jetta south near the Demotte/Roselawn exit in Newton County when he smelled something burning and saw smoke coming into the car near his pedals just before 10 p.m., according to Indiana State Police.

The driver pulled the car onto the shoulder, and he and his three passengers, another adult and two small children, got out of the car before it became fully engulfed in flames, police said. The car was a total loss.

The southbound lanes were closed for more than an hour, police said.