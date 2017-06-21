76-year-old man reported missing in Clearing

- Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a 76-year-old man missing from the Clearing neighborhood on the Southwest Side since Tuesday morning.

Francisco Torres-Alvarado went out for a walk about 10 a.m. in the 5200 block of West 64th Place, but never returned, according to a missing person alert from Chicago Police.

He is described as a 170-pound, 5-foot-8 Hispanic man with gray hair, brown eyes and a medium complexion, police said. He was last seen wearing a gray polo shirt and a black and red hat.

Anyone with information on Torres-Alvarado’s whereabouts is asked to contact Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.